MbPT to develop Kanhoji Angre on lines of Elephanta caves

Mumbai: The Union government has approved the development of the Kanhoji Angre Island as a tourist spot on the lines of Elephanta Caves. Sanjay Bhatia, the chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), confirmed the development to the Free Press Journal. Unlike the case of Elephanta Caves, where tourists are not supposed to stay back after nightfall, this newly developed island will provide staying facility for the tourists for which makeshift resorts and restaurants will be set up.

The island, located 9.5 kms off the Gateway of India, takes about 1.15 hours of boat journey, cutting the sea waves. Of the 16 acres of land, 12 acres will be developed for tourism activities, while the rest will be reserved for port-related activity. The project cost is estimated at Rs 50 crore and includes setting up of basic infrastructure facilities like pathways, toilets etc, said an official.

The project is expected to be completed in three years from the date of awarding of the work order. "Since the standing finance committee has already cleared the project at a recent meeting in New Delhi, the MbPT can now start the tendering process," he said.

The official further explained that the project involves building of temporary tents, restaurants, resorts etc, so that tourists can look forward to camp in this picturesque island for days together. Also, the light house will be beautified with additional features such as museum etc. "The project will be a boon to Mumbai's tourism potential," he said.

Interestingly, since no construction is allowed on the island, as per the coastal regulation norms, therefore, no permanent structures will be raised here, asserted the official.

The Kanhoji Angre Island has a historical significance. It has a fort built by the Portuguese which was occupied by the Marathas to lodge their Army and Navy. Kanhoji Angre was an Admiral of the Maratha Navy who created a base on this island. The battlements and fortifications of Shivaji Maharaj’s times are still intact and can be seen here. Since this island has a lot of historical importance the tourism development activities have been proposed by the port trust authority.

Marina to host yachts

The authority has also obtained nod for the construction of a marina for the parking of yachts at the eastern waterfront. The marina will be built on 25,000 square metres having five hectares of water area. The state-of-art structure would cost approximately Rs 350 crore and can park about 300 yachts of which 200 yachts will in the wet-area (sea). Once the marina is ready, all the ferries and yachts parked at Gateway of India will be shifted here. The official stated, "Currently, at Gateway of India, if one has to board the ferry boat they first have to take a small tube-like boat to reach to the ferry which is quite risky. The marina will have a safe embarking and disembarking facility. Besides this, the Marina will also have a luxury clubhouse for meetings and conferences, malls, shopping centres and restaurants.

As Mumbai is emerging as a cruise destination, it is projected to receive 256 cruise ships in 2019-20 with an estimated 1.81 lakh passengers as compared to only 40 cruise vessels received in 2017-18 and 106 cruise vessels in 2018-19. As more tourists are coming to the city, MbPT has proposed such projects.