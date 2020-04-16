MbPT sets up 'spot purchase committee' to faster meet medical demands

Amidst the CoVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), in a bid to avoid time-consuming tender procedures and meet medical demand, has set up a 'spot purchase committee' in its port trust-run hospital.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman of MbPT, confirmed and said, "To complete the tender process, a minimum 21 days time is required. In this crucial situation, saving each life is important and, therefore, this committee has been formed."

Interestingly, the state government has time and again assured citizens that they are making all the necessary provision to buy adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits and other medical equipment. In this regard, healthcare workers have reportedly staged protests, the one held at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital being the most recent among them.

However, Bhatia asserted that the hospital is well equipped and has 40 to 45 doctors besides other medical personnel. A tunnel spraying disinfectant is also installed at the entrance of the hospital to combat CoVID-19. Moreover, the hospital has a stock of 10,000 PPE suits and 80,000 gloves. Interestingly, all the employees at the hospital, including sanitation workers, are provided with PPE suits, he informed.

As per the union government’s notification, the hospitals are divided into three main categories. First is the CoVID care centre, where positive patients and those who came in contact with the infected person are treated. The second is a dedicated CoVID healthcare centre, where positive patients with mild symptoms are treated. The third is a critical care centre, where high risk patients are attended. Bhatia informed that the hospital is classified under the second category. Also, the port trust-run hospital is dedicated for the treatment of its employees and their families. Bhatia added, "The hospital has a 500-bed capacity facility and there are about one lakh employees, including working and retired employees as well as their family members, who can avail treatment at this centre."

Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also buying medical stationery without inviting tenders. According to a senior civic official, who did not wish to be named, the dean of particular hospitals take stock and the demand is fulfilled.