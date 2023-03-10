e-Paper Get App
MBMT celebrates international women's day, 25k women commuters get free ride

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
MBMT buses | FPJ Correspondent

As many as 25,840 female commuters availed free rides offered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) in public transport buses on 8, March (Wednesday) which is celebrated as international women's day every year.

The pro-feminine initiative has cost the Mira Bhayandar civic body Rs. 3,09,618 this year. As per official statistics, just 11,552 women commuters could avail free rides in 2021 due to the second corona wave coupled with travel restrictions. The figures rose to 21,461 in 2022.  Presently, the civic administration has a total of 74 buses, including 59 regular buses, 5 AC Volvos and 10 Midis. Out of the 74 buses 70 are plying on 18 routes in and out of the twin city.  

Mira Bhayandar: Women avail free ride in MBMT buses on Women’s Day
