MBMC’s garbage tax raises a stink in Bhayandar's coastal areas

Bhayandar: In a partial respite for villagers living in and around the coastal areas of Uttan, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally decided to send a proposal to the state government authorities seeking relaxation from the recovery of solid waste management user charges, until the contentious issue surrounding the garbage process plant is resolved.

Compelled to face the unbearable stench emanating from the waste process plant in their region for the past more than a decade, residents of coastal villages in and around Uttan have rolled up their sleeves against the imposition of the solid waste management user charges and sewage tax by the civic administration. Despite bearing the brunt of health hazards or a solution from the menace, the villagers were saddled with the additional tax burden.

A delegation met civic chief Balaji Khatgaokar on Friday. Initially, the administration expressed helplessness in rolling back the tax levied in accordance to government guidelines. But after much deliberation in context to the anomalies in the waste management process, the civic chief finally relented and assured of sending the proposal to his seniors in the urban development department.

Around 10 lakh metric tonnes of unprocessed waste has accumulated on the uphill portion of the dumping yard, which was the reason for the unbearable stench, apart from an adverse impact on the environment due to its faulty geographical location. Ironically, people living in the rural and coastal areas have also been dragged into the ambit of sewage tax.

“The sewage tax issue will be tabled before the general body which will take a call,” said Khatgaonkar. Apart from 8 to 10 tonnes of industrial and bio medical waste, the twin-city generates around 500 metric tonnes of garbage every day.