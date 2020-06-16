MBMC’s COVID tally surges by 618 cases to 1,593 in a week

The twin-city has seen the number of coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the past week. 79 more people tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to 1,593.

Notably, 618 out of the 1,593 cases have been registered in the past week. In stark contrast, only 219 people have been discharged in the corresponding period, taking the total number of recoveries to 835.

Amid a surge in positive cases, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the twin-city has gradually fallen and has dipped to 53 percent. Moreover, 23 deaths have been reported in the past one week. Another cause of worry is the sudden jump in cases of deaths, which has translated into a case fatality rate (CFR) of 5 % for the twin-city. 28 deaths have been reported this week, taking the total number of casualties to 83. The CFR, which is the percentage of coronavirus deaths to the number of patients who tested positive, had been hovering a little above 3.5 percent for several weeks.

“A number of deaths were apparently due to late admissions. Although there is nothing to worry about, nobody should take the symptoms lightly. The virus can be beaten by early identification and timely treatment, thus eliminating the mortality factor. A significant number of deceased stayed here, but were under treatment at other hospitals.” said civic chief- Chandrakant Dange.

With 771 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 48.40 percent of the cases, followed by 415 (26.05%) and 407 (25.55%) cases from the west and east sides of Bhayandar, respectively.