MBMC’s 3rd party audit of roadworks under scanner

Bhayandar: Deteriorating roads and shoddy repairs and pothole filling have exposed substandard work by PWD’s private contractors and posed a question tag on the authenticity of third party auditors roped in by MBMC to conduct quality tests of development works in the twin-city.
When inferior work drew sharp criticism, civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar listed fresh rules, including standing instructions to city engineer Shivaji Barkund, mandating his team to personally test the quality of every work and submit a compliance report.
“There is nothing new in the order as concerned engineers are mandated to inspect sites before clering the bills. We have decided to switch to the ultra-thin white topping — a cost effective yet durable technique for developing roads,” said Khatgaonkar.
Notably, defect liability period for contractors is the stipulated guarantee period for assured repairs and maintenance work. It is backed by a third party audit to check the quality of road work.
However, private audit agencies are under the scanner for allegedly issuing quality control reports of substandard road works thus facilitating a safe passage to bill payments.
Interestingly, not a single contractor in MBMC has been blacklisted for shoddy work so far, despite gross violations of defect liability clauses in the tender rules and breaches in rules laid down by the Indian Road Congress. By Suresh Golani
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)