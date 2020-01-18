MBMC union advisory against bribe-seeking colleagues

Bhayandar: A notice board at the entrance of the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar has become a talk of the town about the rampant corruption prevailing in the day-to-day affairs of the civic body.

The reason? The board installed by none other than the Kamgar Sena (Shiv Sena’s trade union in MBMC) spells out a clear message to civic employees to remain cautious against a coterie of officials and employees who were demanding bribes from their own colleagues for various internal administrative works, mainly to help secure entitlements and benefits for those completing 12 and 24 years of service.

“After months of struggle with the administration, we manage to secure the justified rights for employees, but some greedy people are trying to extract their pound of flesh. It will not be tolerated. We will teach them a lesson in a true Sena-style,” warned union leader Shyam Mhapralkar.

Notably, apart from an alarming rise in cases of civic officials getting caught red-handed accepting bribes from citizens, numerous incidents of civic staff, including teachers and doctors, landing in the ACB net for seeking money to release payments from junior colleagues or even asking for bottles of liquor to enroll their counterparts in the panel of civic medicos have been reported.