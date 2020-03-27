MBMC turns Grounds into Veggie markets to ensure social distancing

Mira Bhayandar: To put an end to over-crowding and maintain social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has opted to operate vegetable markets from open grounds and swanky hawker malls in the twin-city. The facility will be available at Al-Hazrat Ground, Ramdev Park, Latif Park, Mangal Nagar, Shanti Park ( Mira Road), Netaji Bose Stadium, RNP Park, LBT building, Meenatai Thackeray municipal market in Bhayandar and Sailver Sarita in Kashigaon.

Meanwhile, despite making these provisions the civic body has assured it's citizens that there is no need of panic buying.

“ No need to panic as there is enough supply for everyone. However,for the convenience and safety of citizens we are increasing the number of markets at strategic locations.” said Civic Chief C.K.Dange.

“Through special transport permits we have procured two truckloads of fresh vegetables from Nashik and Kalyan. In association with the MBMC, a delivery mechanism will be launched to reach the doorsteps of housing societies,” said Corporator,Hetal Parmar.