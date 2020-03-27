MBMC turns Grounds into Veggie markets to ensure social distancing

Mira Bhayandar: To put an end to over-crowding and maintain social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has opted to operate vegetable markets from open grounds and swanky hawker malls in the twin-city. The facility will be available at Al-Hazrat Ground, Ramdev Park, Latif Park, Mangal Nagar, Shanti Park ( Mira Road), Netaji Bose Stadium, RNP Park, LBT building, Meenatai Thackeray municipal market in Bhayandar and Sailver Sarita in Kashigaon.
Meanwhile, despite making these provisions the civic body has assured it's citizens that there is no need of panic buying.
“ No need to panic as there is enough supply for everyone. However,for the convenience and safety of citizens we are increasing the number of markets at strategic locations.” said Civic Chief C.K.Dange.
“Squares have been drawn at the markets to ensure citizens maintain a distance while buying,” said City Engineer Shivaji Barkund. The markets will function from 7 am to 6pm and the MBMC has assured to keep a check on the pricing. Alike many other regions, the twin-city is also witnessing panic buying. People continue to flock shops to stock up on groceries and other essential items which is leading to over-crowding. This heightens the risk of the virus spread. The government has emphasized on the importance of practicing social distancing to prevent transmission and breaking the chain of the novel coronavirus.
MBMC introduces collective buying for housing societies.
Under this mechanism time slots for sale of vegetables are ascertained after after co-ordination between designated vendors and a representative from the housing society.
“On the virtue of special transport permits, we have procured two truckloads of fresh vegetables from Nashik and Kalyan. In association with the MBMC, a delivery mechanism will be launched to reach the doorsteps of housing societies.” added Parmar. It will be the responsibility of the society members to maintain social distancing and ensure distribution of vegetables in an orderly manner
