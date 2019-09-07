MBMC transport panel favours select aspirants

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) public transport committee has landed in a controversy even before its official formation, as questions are being raised on the qualification of the aspiring members.

After keeping the transport undertaking headless for more than a decade, the civic administration and the BJP-led governance has finally initiated the process to form the committee. A special general body meeting to elect 12 members has been scheduled to be held on Monday. In accordance with the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, members of the transport committee must have an experience and shown capacity in the administration or transport or in engineering, industrial, commercial, financial or labour matters. Raising a serious question mark on qualifications of the aspiring nominees and authenticity of their supporting documents, former municipal corporator and chief of Citizen’s Front, Rohit Suvarna, has intimated the commissioner for a fair poll.

By Suresh Golani