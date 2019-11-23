MBMC: Surveyors refuse to work for decade-old rates

Bhayandar: The woes of initiating the much-delayed survey of coastal villages to tag properties with CTS numbers seem unending. Just when it seemed that the work to tag properties in the five revenue villages including Uttan, Chowk, Pali, Dongri and Tarodi was all set to resume, the project has now run into fresh trouble.

The private agencies that had been deputed for the job have refused to conduct the survey at the old rates that were finalised more than a decade ago.

However, an affirmation by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) authorities to cough up the rate differences comes as a ray of hope for the villagers who are eagerly awaiting the much-needed identification numbers for their properties.

“Demands of a hike in rates is logical and the civic administration is in a positive frame of mind for an upward revision towards the balance amount,” confirmed a senior officer.

In compliance to the government orders, the erstwhile general body house had passed a resolution in 2006 to carry out a detailed survey of all 19 revenue villages in its jurisdiction.

But thanks to stiff resistance posed by locals apparently owing to gross misunderstandings, the survey work had failed to take off on these five coastal villages. Good sense finally prevailed and a large section of villagers gave their ascent for the survey work in February-2018.

A delegation of leaders from the coastal villages had recently met the commissioner seeking resumption of survey. However, the beginning of actual ground work is still awaited.