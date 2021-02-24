MBMC Standing Committee Chief Polls: Blunder and boycott ensures cakewalk for BJP’s Dinesh Jain

On the other hand the Shiv Sena boycotted the election process to register their protest against the BJP for discarding a resolution seeking nod for installing an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kashimira. With the Sena aspirant out of the fray, the two Congress members were left with no other option but to remain neutral in the one-sided battle.

“I will perform my duties diligently to boost developmental work and enhance civic amenities for the citizens of the twin-city.” said Dinesh Jain who is considered to be a staunch supporter of former BJP legislator- Narendra Mehta. Although Mehta has announced of taking political "sanyas" (retirement) in February, this year, his interference in the civic affairs continued unabated and Dinesh Jain’s victory has once again revealed his silent clout over the party.

The BJP desperately tried to put up a united face stating that both their other candidates had filed dummy nominations.