MBMC sees significant dip in COVID-19 fatalities

In a welcome relief for the Health Department, the number of COVID-19 fatalities reported by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) witnessed a significant dip in November. While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October, respectively, 38 people succumbed to the virus in November while undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities in the twin city. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above three per cent. The total death toll has reached 757.

After 736 people tested positive for the COVID-19 in the first fortnight of November, MBMC’s Health Department recorded 840 more cases in the second half of November, marking a visible increase in the number of positive cases in the twin city. 48 people tested positive for the infection on Monday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of positive patients to 24,180, the Health Department’s data also shows that a total of 22,837 patients have recovered from the viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin city. While the recovery rate has been pegged at 94.45 per cent, the active number of cases has dipped below 600 to reach 586, which works out to 2.42 per cent of the total caseload. As per MBMC records, 87,599 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,23,993 swab samples were sent for testing so far, out of which 99,718 tested negative and 24,180 positive. 99 reports were still awaited. Out of the 48 cases, 25 were unlinked and 23 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for the virus. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 25 positive cases, followed by 15 and eight from the west and east sides of Bhayandar.