MBMC records highest one-day jump of 171 positive cases

The coronagraph of the twin-city has reached alarming levels. From 3,438 on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the twin-city has surged to 3,609 on Thursday, the highest increase of 171 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) within a span of less than 24 hours.

Moreover four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 149. Till now, the highest single day increase was limited to 162 cases, which had been reported on June 25. 150 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, pulling down the number of active cases to 812. As many as 2,648 people have beaten the virus and have fully recovered from its infection so far.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 11,879 swab tests till Thursday. Among these, 6,373 persons tested negative, 3,609 persons tested positive even as reports of 1,897 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories. 1,112 out of the 171 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 59 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. The east side of Bhayandar topped the chart with 80 out of the 171 patient's followed by 58 and 33 detections in Mira Road and Bhayandar (west) respectively. The current spike in the number of positive cases has been attributed to significant increase in testing. More, than 2,200 swab samples have been sent for testing in the past three days. However, people who are undergoing Covid-19 tests have alleged that they are not setting report on time which not only leads to delays in treatment -especially homemates of positive patients with symptons, but also enhances the risk of spread due to lack of monitoring by the health department. This is evident by the fact that as many as 1,897 swab test reports were still pending till Thursday night.