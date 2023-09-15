MBMC On Alert Mode: Civic Body Begins Door-to-Door Survey to Combat Dengue. | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: As a precautionary measure to prevent the further outbreak of water-borne diseases like malaria and the fatal dengue illness, the health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has deputed special teams to conduct a door-to-door survey to detected suspected patients and destroy mosquito larvae found during the exercise.

The twin-city has reported 317 suspected dengue and 67 malaria cases in the past more than three months between 1, June to 10, August. 412 suspected dengue and 82 malaria cases were reported in the corresponding period last year.

33,240 houses surveyed, 57,600 containers checked

However, most of the patients have recovered and presently the suspected cases of dengue and malaria are limited to 36 and 14 respectively. “We have deputed 35 dedicated team’s comprising multi-purpose workers (MPW) from the local public health centres (PHC) which has so far surveyed 33,240 houses and checked 57,600 containers. 186 houses and 227 containers were found with larvae. While some were emptied others were treated with larvicide-Temephos. Our teams are in regular touch with hospitals and clinics to get information about patients approaching with symptoms of the illnesses.” said health-in-charge, Dr. Nandkishore Lahane.

The MBMC has also implemented preventive measures like fogging and fumigation while launching a massive publicity campaign, to create awareness among people on dengue and how to control the mosquitoes. Notices have also been issued to local developers warning them of action if they fail to implement preventive measures at their on-going under construction sites in the twin-city.

