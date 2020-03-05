MBMC: New civic chief plans to extend academic faculty from class VIII to X

To curb an alarmingly high dropout rate in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run schools, the education department is not only planning to extend its academic faculty from Class I to X instead of Class I to VIII, but has also rolled up sleeves to secure the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification tag for its institutions, the newly-appointed civic chief, CK Dange, told media on Wednesday.

According to civic statistics, recent years have witnessed a steady dropout and exodus of students from municipal schools. “Gearing up for the ISO certification means the basic infrastructure of civic schools and quality of education must be enhanced. For the purpose, we have started fine-tuning modalities to introduce new features such as e-learning and digital classrooms at par with our private counterparts in the new academic session, this year,” said Dange.