MBMC: New civic chief plans to extend academic faculty from class VIII to X

To curb an alarmingly high dropout rate in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run schools, the education department is not only planning to extend its academic faculty from Class I to X instead of Class I to VIII, but has also rolled up sleeves to secure the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification tag for its institutions, the newly-appointed civic chief, CK Dange, told media on Wednesday.
According to civic statistics, recent years have witnessed a steady dropout and exodus of students from municipal schools. “Gearing up for the ISO certification means the basic infrastructure of civic schools and quality of education must be enhanced. For the purpose, we have started fine-tuning modalities to introduce new features such as e-learning and digital classrooms at par with our private counterparts in the new academic session, this year,” said Dange.
At present, 17 MBMC-owned buildings house 36 schools, imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English medium up to Classes VII-VIII to 7,500 children, including over 2,700 girl students.
Notably, the ruling governance and the administration has been boasting of its so-called efforts towards upgrading the standard of education in civic-operated schools at par with private institutions.
However, the overall academic scenario continues to paint a grim picture, as most of the ambitious projects have remained on paper compounded by dull prospects due to limited enrolment. “You have to make a beginning somewhere, I will sincerely work on it to ensure optimum results,” assured the civic chief.
ISO gives world-class specifications for products, services and systems to ensure quality, safety & efficiency.
