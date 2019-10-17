MBMC identifies 22 open spaces to sell firecrackers

Bhayandar: In an attempt to ensure that lives of citizens are not at risk during this festive season, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up for a safe Diwali by opting for a ban on the setting up of temporary stalls to sell firecrackers in public spaces, including roads and footpaths of the twin-city.

Denying permissions to erect temporary stalls, the civic administration as an alternative has identified 22 private and civic-owned open spaces across the twin-city, where firecracker vendors can establish their shops and carry out trading activities in a safer environment.

However, the civic administration will permit these stalls only after checking the safety measures and a no-objection certificate by the fire brigade and emergency services department. MBMC has also ensured that the designated spots that have been identified to sell firecrackers can be easily accessed by fire tenders in case of an emergency.

Of the 22 spots, 9 are located in Mira Road, while six to seven open spaces are in East and West sides of Bhayandar respectively.