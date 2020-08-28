MBMC gets cardiac ambulance from Sena MLA’s fund

In view of the alarming rise in the case fatality rate (CFR) due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in the twin-city, Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik handed over a state of the art Cardiac Ambulance to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the presence of municipal commissioner- Dr. Vijay Rathod on Thursday.

While two ambulances have been purchased on the virtue of government allotted funds- one for MBMC and other for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the cost of additional equipment has been borne by the legislator. Both the civic bodies fall under Sarnaik’s constituency.

Among other high tech medical apparatus, the ambulances are also fitted with ventilators using which a patient can be kept on life support system in case of extreme emergencies. A dedicated team of doctors, medical technicians and helpers will render their services in these ambulances.

Also these ambulances will be fitted with global positioning system equipment to allow the operators to keep a tab on the exact position of the vehicles. In a major cause of worry for the civic administration, the death toll has climbed to 409, with six more fatalities being reported within a span of 24 hours, taking the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.44 percent. In an attempt to combat the CFR, the MBMC has geared up to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen at its dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Bhayandar (west).

The total tally of cumulative Covid-19 patients in the twin-city has reached 11,874. However, the total number of patients recovered and discharged from hospitals has crossed the 10,000 mark, pulling down the number of active cases down to 1,398.