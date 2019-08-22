MBMC frees tree from electric load

Bhayandar: Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal carried a photo feature “Shocking! 400V Box Tied to Tree” on August 2, exposing the shocking blunder of clipping an electric box complete with cables to a recently-planted tree
Officials from the electrical maintenance wing and tree authority of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) woke up from their slumber.
MBMC officials installed a new street light pole and freed the tree from the electrical apparatus on Tuesday.
