MBMC flouting rules on waste segregation in own premises

Bhayandar: Housing societies and business establishments failing to segregate dry and wet garbage at source are taken to task and penalised by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). It even stops lifting non-segregated garbage and threatens to disconnect water supply lines of defaulting societies.

But when it comes to monitoring its own premises, the civic administration does not practice what it preaches. The blatant unscientific disposal came to light in the civic headquarters, after sanitation workers were seen approaching officials and staffers attached to the various departments with a humble request of segregating the garbage at source.

The defaulting staffers even got a taste of their own medicine after conservancy workers in an attempt to drill sense in their mind, left the bins overflowing with non-segregated garbage unattended.

“The health department has placed separate bins for dry and wet garbage on each floors, however, it is unfortunate that our own counterparts are brazenly ignoring the rules,” said a worker requesting anonymity.

Saddled with a daunting task of managing a quantum of nearly 500 tonnes of garbage per day, only 60 percent is segregated at source. The MBMC has issued notices for separating wet garbage from dry into two distinct bins, this tagged with a warning of action, including refusal to collect non-segregated garbage and snapping water lines of repeat offenders.

As per provisions of the municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, it is binding upon societies and individuals to segregate waste at source.

Apart from free distribution of garbage bins, the MBMC which claims to be an overdrive to spread awareness on garbage segregation, has hired additional collection vans to ferry segregated garbage to the private recycling unit in Uttan which churns out compost from waste.