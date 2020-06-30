MBMC breaches 3,000 mark, recovery betters at 68%

Bhayandar: Amid an alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the recovery rate in the twin-city is also showing improvements.

With 168 patients being recovered from the deadly Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the total number of patients discharged from designated hospitals has crossed the 2,000 mark to reach 2,098 on Sunday. The recovery rate now hovers a little above 68 percent.

The bettering recovery rate has posed a serious question mark on the abrupt transfer of civic chief CK Dange who was shunted out within four months. Dr. Vijay Rathod has taken over the reins of the civic body.

Notably, 799 patients have beaten the deadly virus in the past six days, pulling down the number of active cases to 823 who are presently under treatment. Four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 139.

The case fatality rate (CFR) hovers at 5 percent. A significant number of deaths were either reported from hospitals other than MBMC’s dedicated Covid-19 facility or out of the civic jurisdiction.

As a protocol, all those who have been discharged will have to be in home quarantine for at least 14 days from the date of discharge. On assessment of the patient’s health, the civic administration will end the quarantine. The twin-city has breached the 3,000 mark of Covid-19 cases. With 116 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cumulative positive cases registered by the MBMC has now climbed to 3,051.