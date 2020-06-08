MBMC appeals private hospitals to get listed for MJPJAY

Bhayandar: In accordance with a notification passed by the state government, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has appealed all private hospitals in the twin-city to get empanelled for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). To put a cap on the costs of treatment of Covid-19 and other ailments, the scheme which was earlier restricted for limited beneficiaries, has been extended to cover the entire population.

“We have written to private health care institutions in our jurisdiction to sign-up for the scheme, so patients have more hospitals to avail the cashless and affordable benefits. In addition to this, private hospitals have also been reminded about the applicability of regular government rates for first 80% beds and thereafter permitted to fix their charges for the remaining 20% beds. Hospitals are mandated to install visible boards displaying availability status of beds under both categories,” said civic chief CK Dange.

However, most of the hospitals had been shying away from signing up for MJPJAY due to its impracticality and red-tapism involved in the process.

“In this hour of crisis the medical fraternity has been on the forefront to extend a helping hand in every possible way. However, the prevailing government rates for various treatments are not only far from affordable; the scheme ties the hospital in rigorous paperwork,” said Dr. Rajeev Agarwal of Kasturi Hospital in Bhayandar. Presently, there are around 165 private hospitals in the twin-city out of which only five have empanelled themselves under the beneficiary scheme of affordable health services offered by the state government.