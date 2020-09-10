MBMC Apathy: Despite ample rains, Mira Road's Ramdev Park residents face erratic water supply

For thousands of people living in around 48 housing societies in the sprawling Ramdev Park area of Mira Road, ample rainfall and overflowing lakes is not necessarily a guarantee for getting an uninterrupted supply of water.

While the problem is chronic, the residents have been facing an acute shortage for more than a month as the water supply to the area has been erratic, even as low pressure compounds the water woes.

Seeking equitable distribution like other zones, a delegation had met the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief in February this year, following which the condition improved, but after a couple of months, it was the same old story, allege residents.