MBMC Apathy: Despite ample rains, Mira Road's Ramdev Park residents face erratic water supply

For thousands of people living in around 48 housing societies in the sprawling Ramdev Park area of Mira Road, ample rainfall and overflowing lakes is not necessarily a guarantee for getting an uninterrupted supply of water.
While the problem is chronic, the residents have been facing an acute shortage for more than a month as the water supply to the area has been erratic, even as low pressure compounds the water woes.
Seeking equitable distribution like other zones, a delegation had met the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief in February this year, following which the condition improved, but after a couple of months, it was the same old story, allege residents.
The region gets water supply once in 48 hours and that too with extremely low pressure. Apart from officially intimating the civic administration about their water woes at regular intervals, the residents including-Pravin Uttekar, Priyanka Sawant, Sangita Nagpal, Snehal Katare, Phalwinder Singh, Krishna Baranwal, Kishore Vaid, Shalini Ghaag and Munna Singh, recently met deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot and apprised him about the situation which according to them was going from bad-to-worse.
Gehlot immediately summoned Executive Engineer – Suresh Vakode and directed him to resolve the issue at the earliest. “We have been assured of a permanent solution within a fortnight failing which we will be left with no other option but to launch an agitation," said a member of the delegation.
Under the circumstances, most of the housing societies are forced to rely on tankers for meeting their day-to-day water needs, highlighting the need for a technically sound water management mechanism for the region.