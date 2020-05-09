MBMC allows more businesses to operate amid lockdown

After exempting stationery and photocopy shops from the total lockdown, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now allowed opticians and establishments engaged in various kind of repair works to operate from 9 am to 3 pm till 12, May in adherence to social distancing.

To prevent virus spread, the MBMC has given another 5-day extension to the rigid containment exercise which will continue till 12, May midnight. However, some relaxations have been offered.

In his latest order, civic chief- C.K.Dange has allowed auto garages, opticians, hardware shops, tyre (puncture), electric and electronic gadgets repair units to function between 9 am to 3 pm till 12 May.

“It’s a welcome relief as my son had no option but to squint and read without glasses giving him a severe headache.” said Kajal S.G. The step would not only benefit those who are using or in need to buy new spectacles, but would ease the woes of people in need of getting their electric and electronic or vehicles repaired.

Notably, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has climbed to 202,, however active cases have been restricted to 68. Other timings are unchanged as chicken-mutton shops, vegetable, fish and fruit markets will remain closed. Groceries and supermarkets are open from 9 am to 3 pm. Medical stores can operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

Apart from hospitals and clinics, medical stores having licenses for 24 hour operation will continue to remain open as usual. Delivery of essentials is allowed between 9 am to 11 pm. Milk booths can remain open from 7 am to 11 am.