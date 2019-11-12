MBA professional held for creating fake social media profile, defaming woman

Mumbai: A 30-year-old MBA graduate, working with a leading multinational company in Bengaluru, was arrested by MIDC police on Sunday for creating a fake profile of a woman and defaming her on social media.

The arrested accused had met her through a matrimonial website, and when she rejected his proposal, he posted abusive comments about her. When the woman learnt, she approached the police, who traced the internet protocol (IP) address to Bengaluru and arrested the man.

According to the police, the accused had matched with the woman's profile on a matrimonial website the two have enrolled. The woman, who is also an MBA graduate, is a resident of Andheri (E), where they both liked each others' profiles and began chatting.

When the young couple met last month, the accused expressed his desire to take the relationship forward and get married.

However, the woman declined his marriage proposal, saying she was not ready for a commitment. It led to a misunderstanding between them and the couple ended the relationship on a sour note.

The police said the accused could not take the rejection in good spirits and began commenting on her social media posts. Irate by the accused's actions, the woman blocked him.

Then, he created a fake profile in her name and sent friend requests to her friends and uploaded abusive, defamatory posts, saying she had cheated on him and ruined his life. Moreover, he also shared a few photos they had clicked together.

Some of the woman's friends, who were in the friend list of this new account created by the accused, informed her of the posts and began asking her what she had done.

The woman then approached the MIDC police and lodged a complaint. A senior police official said, "The woman had claimed in her statement that the accused had posted her phone number on a dating application, after which she was receiving calls and messages from strangers.

However, when verified, these claims were found untrue. We traced the IP address and tracked down the accused's location. He was arrested from Bengaluru."

"The accused was produced in a local magistrate court on Monday and was released on a bail bond of Rs15000," said Anil Koli, the senior inspector of MIDC police station.