Mayoral fund: Cancer patients to get Rs 25,000 for treatment

Mumbai: Cancer patients in need of funds for treatment may now get help from BMC, specifically through the mayoral fund. As per health officials, earlier Rs 5,000 was given for the treatment, and the amount has now been risen to Rs 25,000.

To obtain the aid, pati­ents must approach the BMC or civic-run hospitals with proper medical documentation. This com­es in the wake of the rising cancer patients in Mumbai. Most patients are forced to stop the treatment halfway as they cannot afford it.

The decision to provide aid from the funds was taken at a meet with a panel set up in 2010 to oversee the mayoral fund. Mu­m­bai mayor Vishwanath Mahade­shwar said cancer treatment is expensive.

Patients plunge into depression on being diagnosed with the disease. Chemo and radiotherapy takes a toll. When they run out of funds, they discontinue treatment and the number of deaths rise.

“The decision will enable poor patients to get treatment on time. Earlier, BMC used to allot Rs5,000 for treatment. Apart from cancer patients, those who require aid for bypass, liver transplant, kidney transplant or other major surgeries or heart patients, too, could utilise it,” he said.