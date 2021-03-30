Mayor asks civic schools to encourage students to read 'Free Press School'

Stressing on the importance of holistic development of students during a video conference interaction on Tuesday with principals, teachers, education officers and staff of all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar urged them to circulate the Free Press Journal Group’s customised students’ e-paper `Free Press School’ among students and encourage them to read it regularly.

To inculcate a regular reading habit among students for their overall development, ‘Free Press School’ is being circulated daily among students of all BMC schools. Free Press group has partnered with the BMC for this unique initiative supported by Pednekar and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

"Reading a newspaper will enhance the language skills of children and will help them stay updated with what's happening in the outside world," Pednekar said during her interaction.

The Mayor stressed on the fact that alongside academic education, general awareness also plays a key role in strengthening a child’s character.

"All the children studying in schools are Mumbaikars. We are living in a global world, and along with Marathi and Hindi, it is important for children to learn English fluently. This will help them reach new heights," the Mayor said.

`Free Press School’ is a wholesome e-paper aimed at school-going children, which breaks down news and current affairs in simple terms for the student reader and helps them stay informed and a step ahead. It is a digital daily published Mondays through Fridays.

Children and/or parents can avail free subscription of the e-paper by sending a WhatsApp message, 'FP SCHOOL', to 9819093657.