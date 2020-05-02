Mayday: New spike in cases

Mumbai: In just 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded over 1,000 corona cases, taking the total tally to 11,506 (including 485 deaths) on Friday. There were 1,008 new cases and 26 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day count until now.

In Mumbai alone, 751 new cases were reported, including five deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the city is currently 7,625, including 295 deaths. Health experts have attributed this to natural progression and increased testing in the state.

The first coronavirus infection in Maharashtra was detected in March. In 54 days, the number of cases in the state have crossed the 11,000-mark. Maharashtra now accounts for 30 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India, with over 11,506 cases, said an official.

Of the 26 deaths reported on Friday, 10 were from Pune, five from Mumbai, three from Jalgaon district and one each from Pune district, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad and Parbhani and one of an Uttar Pradesh resident in Mumbai.