May dip into Covaxin stock for 18+ so that 45+ can get 2nd dose: Rajesh Tope

“Currently we are utilising vaccines on a limited basis so that we can inoculate as many numbers of beneficiaries as possible until the next round of stocks arrives. “However, the problem for now, is to provide a second dose of Covaxin to beneficiaries above 45 years. We request the Central Government to provide Covaxin, so that it can be administered to the 4-5 lakh beneficiaries due for their second dose,” Tope said.

He further said they would have to wait for some days for Covaxin doses and if these were not forthcoming, then there would be no option but to dip into the Covaxin doses provided for 18-44 years group. “For now, all adults are slated to get their Covid vaccines as soon as possible. But beneficiaries above 45 years who received their first dose more than four weeks ago are due for their second dose or else the efficacy of the vaccine will diminish, as per doctors,” Tope added.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s current daily oxygen requirement ranges from 1,750MTs to 1,850 MTs daily, and the state government has demanded that the Central Government fulfil the requirement with immediate effect. “We had asked the Centre to increase oxygen allocation by 200MTs. We have also received responses from a few countries for the global tender that had been floated. After careful scrutiny, orders will be placed,” Tope said.

Maharashtra has also issued tenders for 25,000MTs oxygen, 40,000 concentrators, 132 pressure swing adsorption plants and 27 tankers.