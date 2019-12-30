Matka King Murder: Killer wife Jaya allowed flying Thailand for treatment of rare ailment

Mumbai: In a major respite for Jaya Talakshi Chheda, the wife of former matka king Suresh Bhagat, the Bombay High Court recently allowed her to fly to Thailand for a period of 45 days to undergo treatment. The HC has, however, ordered her to hand over the documents of her property worth Rs 1 crore as security.

Chheda was convicted in 2013 for killing her own husband. Along with her, the sessions court had also convicted her son Hitesh Bhagat and her ex-boyfriend Suhas Roge, a close aide of underworld don Arun Gawli, who helped Jaya to eliminate her husband. The sessions court had convicted the gang for killing Bhagat, who died after a truck rammed into his car in 2008.

This is the second time that the HC has granted medical bail to Chheda. Earlier in June 2019, the HC bench led by Justice Indrajit Mahanty had allowed he to fly to Singapore to undergo a medical treatment. She had claimed that she is suffering from a rare disease – Recurrent Uveitis probable Sarcoid.

While allowing her, Justice Mahanty had asked her to pay Rs 5 lakh as a surety or security that she would return to India. This was because the state police apprehended that she might not return to India since she is 'wealthy.'

However, Jaya failed to arrange the requisite documents within time and thus could not visit Singapore for her treatment. She, now filed a fresh application before a division bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Nitin Borkar. This time, she sought to fly to Thailand, as she has got an appointment of a renowned doctor in that country.

Having considered her case, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We find that Jaya was permitted to travel to Singapore for 45 days for medical treatment. But she could not get a visa and hence could not fly.”

“It appears that now she has arranged for treatment at Thailand and accordingly got an appointment of a renowned doctor. In view of her readiness and willingness, she is allowed to add an additional amount to her security deposit,” Justice Dharmadhikari added.

The bench then noted that Jaya has offered to hand over the documents of her house worth Rs one crore as additional security. “In view of her offering, we are inclined to permit her to travel to Thailand for a period of 45 days for medical treatment only,” Justice Dharmadhikari said.

“However, Jaya will have to submit the details of her house and its documents to the police and also the Registry of this court, before leaving India,” the bench added.