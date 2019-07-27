Mataram is not at par with Jan-Gan-Man

New Delhi: The BJP always puts Vande Mataram at par with Jan-Gan-Man as national anthem but a petition by one of its Delhi leaders seeking equal status has been dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

In his petition, BJP leader advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had underscored that Vande Mataram had not got the same status as the national anthem and had pleaded that it should be sung as one in all schools.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it finds no reason to entertain this petition, while exercising its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution.

"We see no reason to give direction to the respondent (Centre) to declare Vande Mataram as national an-them or national song," the bench said.

When the court pointed out that Vande Mataram was already a national song and the petitioner should be aware of it, Upadhyay said it was not and so his prayer was justified.

The High Court cited a 2017 ruling of the Supreme Court which had ruled on a petition by the same petitioner Upadhyay that under Article 51A of the Constitution, the fundamental duty was to only sing the national anthem and that would not make the national song Vande Mataram compulsory.