 Massive Ticket Checking Operation Shakes Dadar Station, Historic Recovery of ₹4.2 Lakh Made
The operation, spanning the entire day, left ticketless travelers scrambling for cover and prompted a flurry of alerts on the m-indicator suburban app

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
In an unprecedented operation that sent shockwaves through Dadar Station on the Western Railway line, a massive team of 195 ticket checking staff descended upon the bustling transit hub on the morning of September 30, 2023.

The operation, spanning the entire day, left ticketless travelers scrambling for cover and prompted a flurry of alerts on the m-indicator suburban app, warning commuters to purchase tickets or face severe consequences.

1647 cases of ticketless travel

By day's end, the exhaustive ticket checking operation had identified a staggering 1647 cases of ticketless travel, resulting in a substantial recovery of Rs. 4,21,960. "This monumental achievement has earned it the title of the "Biggest Fortress Check in the history of Indian Railways," as proudly proclaimed by spokesperson of Western Railway.

The sheer intensity of this operation was captured in a video shared by a commuter on Twitter. The footage showcased how the ticket checking squad had effectively formed a 'wall' on the main Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Dadar, illustrating the scale and determination behind this monumental effort.

"This historic event serves as a stern reminder to commuters about the importance of adhering to ticketing regulations on the Indian Railways," said an official.

