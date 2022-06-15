e-Paper Get App

Massive COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra: 4,024 new infections recorded, active cases jump to 19,261

Out of 8,14,28,221 laboratory samples 79,19,442 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Massive COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra: 4,024 new infections recorded, active cases jump to 19,261 | AFP Photo

Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 15 recorded 4,024 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 19,261. Besides, 2 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,877.

3028 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,52,304. The recovery rate in the state is 97.89%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Out of 8,14,28,221 laboratory samples 79,19,442 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3528 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 329 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 23 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 11 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 13 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 14 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 76 fresh cases.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMassive COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra: 4,024 new infections recorded, active cases jump to 19,261

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya: Cherrapunji logs 811.6 mm of rainfall in a day, highest in June in 27 years

Meghalaya: Cherrapunji logs 811.6 mm of rainfall in a day, highest in June in 27 years

Mumbai: Traffic police to launch special drive against errant heavy vehicle drivers to ease...

Mumbai: Traffic police to launch special drive against errant heavy vehicle drivers to ease...

Surge in Maharashtra COVID-19 cases limited to few districts; hospitalisations low: Health Minister...

Surge in Maharashtra COVID-19 cases limited to few districts; hospitalisations low: Health Minister...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Supreme Court to hear petitions against UP demolitions tomorrow

Supreme Court to hear petitions against UP demolitions tomorrow