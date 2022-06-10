e-Paper Get App

Massive COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra: 3,081 new infections recorded, active cases jump to 13,329

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
Maharashtra on Friday, June 10 recorded 3,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 13,329. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

1,323 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,43,513. The recovery rate in the state is 97.96%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,1237,544 laboratory samples 79,04,709 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2731 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 223 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 24 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 3 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 13 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 53 fresh cases.

