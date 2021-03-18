Massive coronavirus spike in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 2752; active cases jump to 16877

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,752 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 2,26,549.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,002 with 22 new fatalities.

A total of 885 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,04,670.

As of now, there are 16,877 active COVID-19 cases.

Besides, Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,583 new cases, the highest among the others divisions in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected.

It took the caseload to 23,96,340, said a health official. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138.

The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.

The state is in the beginning of second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

On Thursday, 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in a single day this year.

The total of recoveries now stands at 21,75,565.

There are 1,66,353 active cases in the state.

With 1,21,335 tests carried out on Thursday, the state has so far tested 1,79,56,830 samples for coronavirus.

There are 8,13,211 people in home quarantine while 7,079 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 58 deaths, 38 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week. Remaing five deaths are from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,96,340, new cases: 25,833, death toll: 53,138, discharged: 21,75,565, active cases: 1,66,353, people tested so far: 1,79,56,830.

