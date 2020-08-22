Masseuse booked for ring theft gets pre-arrest bail

A sessions court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to a 36-year-old woman who had been booked by the Bandra police for stealing a finger-ring from a customer’s house where she had been to give a massage service.

The advocate for the applicant, Neelofar Baig told the court that Baig had attended the police station the day of the incident when police inquired with her after the man lodged the report. He also argued that when she was leaving the building premises, the customer had called her back on suspicion and checked her belongings, but had not found anything.

The prosecution while opposing the anticipatory bail told the court that she was not cooperating with the police when called for investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani said in his order that considering the facts and circumstances of the case, directing the woman to be present before the police for investigation and also attend the police station every week, he is granting her pre-arrest bail.

As per the police complaint, the man, a Bandra resident, had booked for the body massage service through online portal UrbanClap on October 13 last year and the woman had come to his residence for the service. After the massage, he had found his finger-ring worth Rs. 50,000 that had been placed on top of a table had gone missing. He lodged a complaint against the Santacruz resident upon strong suspicion.