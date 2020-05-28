Coronavirus Update: NMMC begins mass screening in containment zones and slums in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started special mass level screening in containment zones in Koparkhairane ward. The civic body has entrusted 10 medical teams to reach the maximum number of citizens in Koparkhairane. Next week, the civic body will conduct a similar drive in Turbhe.

Koparkhairane has 29 containment zones and reported around over 350 positive cases while Turbhe has hardly five containment zones and it has too reported around 300 positive cases. Total positive cases reached 1774 under the NMMC jurisdiction on May 26.

According to civic officials, the density of population in Turbhe is quite high and the special drive is meant to break the chain of virus spread.

As per the health department of NMMC, the Koparkhaiarne ward has reported around 371 positive cases till May 26. The ward has a maximum number of positive cases in Navi Mumbai.

“At present, the special mass screening is underway in sector 15-16 in Koparkhairane and more than 1500 persons have already been screened,” said an official from the Civic Health department. He added that they are targeting that each and every person in the containment zones should be screened.

For the mass level screening, 10 medical teams of expert doctors have been formed from NMMC hospitals, Dr D Y Patil hospital and Terna Hospital.

“They started the thermal screening of the citizens and they also are interacting with residents to know about their condition and also examining their health,” said the official.

If a person shows signs of fever, his body's oxygen level is immediately checked with a pulse oximeter. Their swab is also being sent for testing immediately if corona-like symptoms are found.

A similar mass screening will be conducted in different areas of Turbhe ward from June 3 to 9.

“We are now paying special attention in containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus,” said the official. Turbhe has reported around 300 positive cases.