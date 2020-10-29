Mask-less on a Mumbai local train? You will now have to pay a hefty fine

To avoid a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases due to increased transmission in the local trains, the state government has now given powers to the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Central and Western Railway to impose a fine of Rs 200 on commuters travelling without masks.
In a letter sent by the Government of Maharashtra to the Commissioner of Police (Railways) on October 28, it has stated that with the gradual opening of the economy, the number of commuters travelling by local trains is also being increased. It is expected to rise further in the coming days.
“One of the main protocols is that of wearing face masks at all times. The railways are already monitoring the same with all the resources at their disposal. However to ensure stringent compliance of the rules. It is felt that a strict deterrent needs to be imposed,” read the letter.
“In the light of the above, the State hereby bequeaths powers to the Government Railway Police to impose fines on commuters that are found to be travelling without masks in the local trains or inside the station premises. The fine will be in line with the circular dated September 9 issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or in line with any further circulars issued by the BMC in the said,” it read further.
Ravindra Sengaonkar, GRP, Commissioner said that they have received the orders following which they have directed all their officers to adhere to the same and take strict action against those without masks.
“We will be imposing Rs 200 as a fine which has been decided by the BMC in September. Moreover, it is a good way to make commuters follow basic protocols of COVID-19 of wearing masks through the transmission of the virus can be protected,” he said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)