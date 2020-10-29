Mask-less on a Mumbai local train? You will now have to pay a hefty fine

To avoid a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases due to increased transmission in the local trains, the state government has now given powers to the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Central and Western Railway to impose a fine of Rs 200 on commuters travelling without masks.

In a letter sent by the Government of Maharashtra to the Commissioner of Police (Railways) on October 28, it has stated that with the gradual opening of the economy, the number of commuters travelling by local trains is also being increased. It is expected to rise further in the coming days.

“One of the main protocols is that of wearing face masks at all times. The railways are already monitoring the same with all the resources at their disposal. However to ensure stringent compliance of the rules. It is felt that a strict deterrent needs to be imposed,” read the letter.