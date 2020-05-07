Marshals deployed in Thane slums to enforce lockdown

It was observed that residents of slums and congested localities were blatantly defying the lockdown and were not practising social distancing, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said.

As many as 250 marshals were deployed in such localities to keep vigil and ensure proper enforcement of the lockdown norms, he said, adding that the number will be increased if need be.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has also revoked its earlier order that allowed shops selling non-essential commodities to function, Malavi said.

The decision was taken after some shops defied certain norms mentioned in the order, he added.