Marriages amid lockdown: Some ahead of time, some postponed

Weary of the prolonged lockdown and uncertainties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Darshan Parab, a 26-year old service employee preponed his wedding plans and tied the knot via a court marriage on Thursday. While due to growing uncertainties, Subhash Salunke, a 28-year-old youth finally got married on Thursday at the Bandra Court after deferring his marriage plans since April.

Parab, a resident of Diva who works at Godrej, Vikhroli, revealed that he preponed his marriage plans due to growing uncertainties. Parab said, "I wanted to get married in Diwali as it a season for weddings. But considering the daily situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am not uncertain as to what will happen tomorrow. I did not want to waste any more time."

Further on, Parab revealed he decided to get married because the lockdown seemed to be never-ending. Parab said, "Even after almost two and a half months of lockdown, the coronavirus cases do not seem to decrease and the lockdown only gets extended every month. I do not know what will happen in the next few months so I decided not to wait any further."

While on the other hand, Salunke, a resident of Bhandup who works for the Indian Postal Services, claimed that he had planned to get married in April. Salunke said, "I had made all arrangements, preparations and gathered my financial savings in place because I was supposed to get married in April. But due to the lockdown imposed in March-end, I was compelled to defer my plans because there were several restrictions on movement, gatherings and curfews."

Following repeated lockdown announcements, Salunke finally decided to get married in court as religious places was not an option. He revealed, "I was tired of repeated lockdown announcements. Initially, I had thought the lockdown would be lifted by April but now it is June and, we are still facing hurdles. So, I decided to get married without any further delay."