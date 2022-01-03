Marriage bill: Ensure inclusion of more women in parliamentary panel, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges RS chairman

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday wrote a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman urging him to ensure the inclusion of more women in the parliamentary panel to which the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill landmark bill, that seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, has been referred to.

The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has lone woman Rajya Sabha from All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Sushmita Dev.

"In the winter session of the parliament, a crucial bill impacting the lives of women across the country was introduced- The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill," Chaturvedi wrote.

"This bill seeks to raise the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21 for women. After being introduced in the Lok Sabha it was sent to the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. However, the committee has only one female Member of Parliament as a member. This is disheartening to note that a bill so pertinent to women and the Indian society will be deliberated upon in a committee where the representation is highly skewed," she wrote.

"I request you to ensure that there should be more representation and participation of women in the discussion around bill that concerns the issues faced by women in India. It is of utmost importance that the interests of all stakeholders are taken into account and that voices of all, especially women are heard and understood by the committee. I look forward to an appropriate and a fruitful action in this regard," she concluded.

A 31 Member Parliamentary Standing Committee of which 30 are male MPs will decide the fate of women to decide if marriage age should be raised to 21. I have written to @VPSecretariat to kindly ensure a more woman inclusive panel to deliberate on a decision impacting India’s women pic.twitter.com/Rs4e8sHx1E — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Dev told ANI, "I was very surprised that I'm the only woman member in the Committee that is related to the woman and child development Ministry which is the nodal ministry for the bill. There is gender imbalance no doubt. The marriage age bill needs the views of all stakeholders especially women leaders. I will appeal to Chairman that all women MPs should be allowed to give their views and suggestions regarding the said bill the committee chairman."

She further also stressed for the discussion required a variety of data related to the correct age of marriage community wise. It is a personal law that needs diverse inputs.

"There are many communities in India, there are ancient customs regarding marriage in their community, which is also very important to know about. In the upcoming meeting, I anticipate that scientific data and psychological and sociological inputs in from the entire country for legal marriage age which are necessary for discussion will be heard," Sushmita Dev told ANI.

The MP said that she was very surprised when she found the lone member in the committee. "Why other political parties didn't send women members to the Standing Committee which is formed for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. I am very grateful to the party and Mamata Banerjee who has selected me for the committee," Dev said.

A meeting has been scheduled on January 5 of the Parliamentary standing committee on 'Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports' to hear the views of Secretary, Ministry of Culture on the subject "Reforms in the Education of Performing and Fine Arts" and to decide the future course of action of the Committee.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:04 PM IST