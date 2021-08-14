Marmik taught Marathi people self-respect, Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that Marmik, the cartoon weekly started by his father and Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray in 1960, taught Marathi people 'self-respect' and evolved into a movement.

At the virtual celebration of the 61st anniversary of Marmik, Thackeray said both he and the weekly are now in their new 'avatar'. "Marmik completed 61 years today and I completed 61 years last month. Both of us have assumed new avatars," he said, in apparent reference to his becoming chief minister in 2019.

"Maharashtra gained statehood with Mumbai as its capital on May 1, 1960; I was born on July 27, 1960, and Marmik was born on August 13, 1960," Thackeray said. "Marmik is the torch of the Marathi Manoos and it taught us what self-respect means," he added.

According to Thackeray, the Marmik gave birth to the Shiv Sena and later the Saamana, the party's mouthpiece. He noted that Saamana editorials are taken note of not only in Maharashtra and India but globally.

Thackeray said his father taught him not to give up when faced with challenges, "and that's what I am doing." ‘’Marathi people are not cowed down by challenges,’’ he added.

"Balasaheb led from the front by giving up his job as a cartoonist with the Free Press Journal to start Marmik," he added. Political cartoonist David Low was his father's idol, Thackeray recalled.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:28 AM IST