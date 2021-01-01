Markets witness arrival of onion in huge quantities

On the first day today after the Centre lifted ban on onion exports, markets in Nashik district including Lasalgaon, Manmad and also in Solapur witnessed arrival of huge quantities of the kitchen staple from the farmers for auction. The average price was at Rs 2,400 per quintal.

Atul Gade, a trader from Andarsul sub-market yard in Yeola taluka in Nashik district, will ship 25 tonne of onions to Sri Lanka.

In the market committees of Nashik district, which is the main market of onion in the country, farmers and traders are expecting a new arrival of red onions in the next few days. They have said that arrival of onions from Pakistan and Turkey will not result in a crash in the onion export rates. However, farmers were unanimous in their demand that the Centre should not bring any fresh curbs on exports.

‘’Onion is currently priced at Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,800 per quintal with an average price of Rs 2,400. The prices have surged by Rs 600 to Rs 700 per quintal after the Centre’s announcement on lifting of ban on exports from January 1. Rangda, meaning four-layered red onion, will arrive soon. This onion is considered the best for export. These onions will be exported to 30 countries of the world,” said a Lasalgaon based trader. The trader further said the demand is high in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, London, Dubai, USA, Sweden, Bangladesh, Gulf countries and Nepal.

Apart from India, Pakistan, China, Turkey and Kazakhstan are leading onion producers. However, traders and farmers argue that Indian onion is considered to be the best in the world for its taste and consumption.

Further, Solapur Agricultural Produce Market Committee on Friday received 110 trains loaded with onions. It was priced at Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,000 per quintal.