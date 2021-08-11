Marginal rise in Covid-19 cases

There was a marginal rise in the daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai on Tuesday, with 230 new infections and five deaths being recorded. This has pushed the total count to 7,37,954, with 15,959 fatalities till now. The recovery rate is constant at 97 per cent over the last one week, with 7,15,792 patients recovering and being discharged since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Maharashtra witnessed a slight rise in the daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 5,608 new infections and 137 fatalities, pushing the state tally to 63,63,442, with 1,34,201 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the death rate across the state has stayed constant at 2.1 per cent for the last many months.

Meanwhile, the state has been witnessing a dip in new coronavirus cases on a weekly basis since May. As per the data analysed, the dip between May and June was 75.88 per cent, while it dipped by 35.35 per cent between June and July. Between July and August, it saw a decrease of 28.32 per cent.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said the decline is due to proactive steps taken by the state government. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread. Lockdown played an important role in cutting transmission rates and consequently interrupting the surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the current positivity rate is one per cent, which means the situation is still under control. “The marginal increase only suggests that our strategy of targeted and focused testing is working. We are also gradually opening up the city and there is plenty of movement of people, which could also be contributing to positive cases,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:42 AM IST