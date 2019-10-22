Marathwada varsity to accept fees online, go cashless soon: VC Dr Pramod Yeole

Aurangabad: The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad district will start accepting fees online in a month and transactions will go cashless, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Tuesday. The university was inaugurated on August 23, 1958 by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru after the Marathwada University Act was signed by then Bombay governor in May that year. "We are planning to start accepting fees online within a month. We are also setting up a single window admission facility for foreign students. Fifty new courses will be started and 67 vacant posts will be filled soon," Dr Yeole said.