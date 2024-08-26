Marathwada: 'Mahayuti Responsible For Unemployment,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray alleged on Monday that the incumbent Mahayuti government was responsible for large-scale unemployment in Maharashtra because, during the regime of this government, new investments and industrial projects coming to Maharashtra were diverted like never before to Gujarat. Thackeray also alleged that the leaders of Mahayuti had become slaves of the high command in New Delhi and claimed that they were spreading propaganda that there were disputes in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners over projecting a chief ministerial face.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, after the latter protested against Aaditya Thackeray's visit to the city.

Aaditya launched a tour in the Marathwada region on Monday and right at the beginning of it, a group of BJP activists reached the venue of his first event, to protest against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. There were some minor clashes between the protestors and police, who finally controlled and briefly detained them. Aaditya held rallies in the stronghold of recently elected Lok Sabha MP Sandipaan Bhumre, who is a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Speaking at Paithan town, Aaditya launched a verbal attack against Bhumre claiming that he was not paying attention to the problems people faced in Marathwada. Referring to the recent controversy over MP Bhumre and his family allegedly getting multiple licences to sell liquor in the region and allegedly owning dozens of liquor shops in Marathwada, Aaditya said, “I want to alert the youth about the fact that the ruling alliance wants you to work only at liquor shops, but everybody cannot be employed only in the liquor business and youth should stay away from such activities.”

Referring to the recent reports in media that there were disputes between MVA partners Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) over projecting one leader as the CM face, Aaditya claimed that there was no such dispute and all decisions about important things such as seat-sharing formula and other things will be taken jointly by the three partners of the MVA.