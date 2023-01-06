Marathi World Conference: 'Marathi is a soulful language,' says Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar |

Mumbai: Speaking at the first Marathi Tituka Melavava or Marathi World Conference, Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, on Thursday, said that Marathi language is among the important global languages. He also said that the conference is a pivotal platform through which the language can reach the public.

Organised at National Sports Club of India in Mumbai's Worli, it was the first ever conference held in Mumbai. Prominent journalists like Atul Kulkarni, Nilesh Khare, Prasanna Joshi, Abhijeet Kamble and Nivedita Ajit Chavan were present on the stage.

"I am proud to be a Maharashtrian. The World Marathi Conference is an effective medium to spread the Marathi language far and wide. The importance of the Marathi language will be highlighted through this conference," Mungantiwar said.

The use of Marathi will increase in education - Chandrakant Patil

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil informed that technical subjects will now be taught in Marathi in order to reach more students in higher and technical education in the state. He was speaking while giving greetings at the Marathi World Conference.

"The state government is taking effective steps for the promotion of Marathi language. It has given directions that government work should be done in Marathi only. Similarly, emphasis is being placed on teaching subjects like research through mother tongue," said Patil.

Also, Patil said that legal education will be given in Marathi language so that legal work can be done in Marathi.