Marathi Basha Diwas 2022: Devendra Fadnavi, Nitin Gadkari send wishes

Marathi Language Day or Marathi Bhasha Din is celebrated on February 27 every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of renowned Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj'.

The government started celebrating 'Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din' after Kusumagraj's demise in 1999.

Kusumagraj was an eminent Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short story writer, and humanist. He wrote 16 volumes of poems, three novels, eight volumes of short stories, seven volumes of essays, 18 plays and six one-act plays. His work was centred on the themes of freedom, justice and social evils like poverty.

The day is celebrated to honour Marathi literature. The Marathi language contains some of the oldest literature of all modern Indo-Aryan languages. It is one of the most spoken languages in India.

Many politicians put out wishes for the day on their Twitter handles.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:10 PM IST