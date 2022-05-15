Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale remanded to police custody till May 18 for 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar

Thane: A Thane court has sent Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale to police custody till Wednesday, May 18 for allegedly sharing a deregatory post on her Facebook account against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

One more case under sections 153A, 500, 501 and 504, 506 and 34 of IPC has been registered against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale at Bhoiwada police station in Mumbai

A total of 5 cases have been registered against her so far.

On Saturday, May 14 the NCP activists and also followers of Sharad Pawar were so angry over the actress Ketaki Chitale post that they thrown black ink and also eggs on her while she was been taken into custody by police.

Followers of the NCP chief are demanding strict action against the actress.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:29 PM IST