Maratha youths threaten suicide if not given jobs

Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Morcha has been on protest for the last seven days at Azad Maidan. Maratha candidates under the banner of Sakal Maratha Morcha have called an indefinite protest to highlight their demand for jobs after Maratha reservation. Youth protestors have warned CM Uddhav Thackeray of suicide in front of Matoshri if their job appointments and demands aren't fulfilled.

In 2014, recruitment for 50 to 55 posts had started, 3500 examiners including male and female passed the exam. However, they have not receive their job appointment till now. After 5 years, despite being eligible for jobs, they weren't recruited. Therefore, the Maratha youth chose to agitate.

People from various parts of Maharashtra joined the protest. "Our recruitment has been paused due to the casteist mindset of Mantralaya officers," accused one of the protestor.

Opposition leaders such as Pravin Darekar, Nitesh Rane and Vinayak Mete met the protestors. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane questioned, "This is your government now. Why is the state government delaying Maratha reservation?" "If there are some errors in the law, it must be washed out. Maratha Reservation must be implemented and these students must get jobs," he added.

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule also met these protestors and listened to their demands on Monday afternoon. Sule said, "I was in Delhi; therefore, I didn't knew about this protest. I came to knew about these protests from the news channel. After that, I immediately decided to meet them and understand their problems."

Further speaking about the meeting, she said, "I have called a meeting at evening between Government lawyers and the Maratha delegation. By listening to both the sides, I assure that a solution will be given".