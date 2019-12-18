Maratha trends on Twitter, users divided over supporting CAA

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act.

Even, the Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak.

A certain trend took over Twitter on Wednesday evening. #Maratha started trending on the microblogging website. The users seem divided on whether to support the Citizenship Amendment Act or oppose the Act that grants citizenship to the persecuted communities (except Muslims) from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: